Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights win 3-1 on the road against Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders

The Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights won on the road on Friday, handing the Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders a defeat 3-1.

The hosting Raiders opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Stella Hadac scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Abigail Broz.

The Red Knights tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Lizzy Hamel scored.

The Red Knights took the lead with a goal from Addison Morris in the middle of the first period.

Lulu Rucinski increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period, assisted by Bailey Gray and Ellie Stewart.