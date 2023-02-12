Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights secure victory over Hopkins/Park Royals

The 7-0 win at home sealed the victory for the Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights in the series against the Hopkins/Park Royals. Benilde-St. Margaret's won in 1-0 games.

The hosting Red Knights took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Ellie Stewart. Kendall Hassler and Lulu Rucinski assisted.

The Red Knights' Lizzy Hamel increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Bailey Gray.

Ella Pasqua scored early in the second period, assisted by Ellie Stewart.

The Red Knights made it 4-0 with a goal from Annie Juckniess.

Kendall Hassler increased the lead to 5-0 early into the third period.

Lulu Rucinski increased the lead to 6-0 three minutes later, assisted by Bailey Gray and Abby Garvin.

In the end the 7-0 goal came from Ella Pasqua who increased the Red Knights' lead, assisted by Ellie Stewart, late in the third. The 7-0 goal was the last one of the game.