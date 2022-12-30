Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights got a shut out against Eden Prairie Eagles

The Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights picked up a decisive home win against the Eden Prairie Eagles. The game ended in a shutout, 4-0.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Ellie Stewart. Ella Pasqua assisted.

Lulu Rucinski scored in the middle of the second period.

The Red Knights made it 3-0 with a goal from Grace Bendickson.

The Red Knights made it 4-0 when Kaeli Koopman found the back of the net, assisted by Siena Carver early into the third period. The 4-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next games:

The Red Knights will travel to the Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center. The Eagles will face Wayzata on the road on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center.