Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights got a shut out against Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks

The Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights picked up a decisive home win against the Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks. The game ended in a shutout, 8-0.

The Red Knights took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Bailey Gray.

The Red Knights increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Ella Pasqua late into the first period.

The second period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Red Knights.

Ellie Stewart increased the lead to 6-0 early in the third period.

Annie Juckniess increased the lead to 7-0 two minutes later, assisted by Kaeli Koopman.

In the end the 8-0 came from Kendall Hassler who increased the Red Knights' lead, halfway through the third. The 8-0 goal held up as the game winner.

The Red Knights were called for no penalties, while the Stormhawks received no penalties.

Next up:

The Red Knights host Blake on Tuesday at 8 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Recreation Center. The Stormhawks will face Waconia on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Waconia Ice Arena.