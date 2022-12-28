Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights dig deep in the third to win against North Wright County River Hawks

The North Wright County River Hawks and the visiting Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights were tied going into the third, but Benilde-St. Margaret's pulled away for a 3-2 victory in game action.

Benilde-St. Margaret's' Ellie Stewart scored the game-winning goal.

The Red Knights opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Avalyn Mikkelson scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Sienna Duffy.

Roz Landkammer scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Josie VanKuyk .

Dani Weiland took the lead early in the third period.

Kaeli Koopman tied the game 2-2 only seconds later, assisted by Kendall Hassler.

Ellie Stewart took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Ella Pasqua.

Next games:

The River Hawks play Hopkins/Park away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena. The Red Knights will face Chaska/Chanhassen at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center.