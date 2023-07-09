Benilde-St. Margaret's forward Ella Pasqua is headed to the East Coast

MINNETONKA, Minn. — It might seem like summer is a relaxing time for many coaches in college hockey with no games being played and no official practices being held, but it's actually quite the opposite.

Many coaches have to do extensive scouting on young players ahead of June 15, which is the very first day that they can talk to skaters heading into their junior year of high school and make verbal offers. That Thursday is a day where many programs want to talk with the top players on their scouting list immediately in the morning to get them interested and committed as soon as possible. This seems to be exactly what happened with Quinnipiac University and Benilde-St. Margaret's forward, Ella Pasqua.

Pasqua, 16, took a mature approach to the recruiting process after a breakout sophomore season where she posted 11 goals and 10 assists over 27 games for the Red Knights. Even though she had a few favorite schools that she hoped would come calling, she wanted to keep an open mind to whoever was interested on that Thursday in mid-June.

"I stayed at home, I had a few calls, and I just kept the phone close and would talk to every coach that reached out," Pasqua told The Rink Live. "Quinnipiac reached out on that first day and they talked to me every day after June 15. It was a different feeling from the other schools that called because it felt like they truly wanted me more and they were passionate about me as a player."

The Bobcats obviously felt very strongly about the 5-foot-8 forward and were in daily communication with her until she made a verbal commitment to the team just a week later on June 22.

Congrats to Ella Pasqua committing to Quinnipiac!!! BSM Red Knights are so proud of you!!! pic.twitter.com/90oGmFAcBA — BSM Girls Hockey (@BSMGirlsHockey) June 24, 2023

"I am humbled and excited to announce my commitment to play DI hockey and further my education at Quinnipiac University. I want to say thank you to my family, teammates, and coaches that have helped and supported me along the way," Pasqua posted on her Instagram page.

Quinnipiac is a private university located in Hamden, Connecticut, which is pretty far away from Pasqua's hometown of Minnetonka, Minnesota, but she isn't too worried about moving away from home in a few years. She's been out to the East Coast multiple times as her grandparents live in Massachusetts, so there will be plenty of family connections close by. In fact, Ella's older brother, Danny, is currently planning on skating for Cushing Academy, located in Ashburnham, Massachusetts, this upcoming year in 2023-24. He recently won the Minnesota 2023 Class AA state title with the Minnetonka Skippers just a few months ago.

The whole Pasqua family is quite athletic. Ella and her two brothers (one older, one younger) both play ice hockey, her dad played college hockey for Holy Cross (located in Massachusetts), and her mom was a field hockey player.

Ella Pasqua shoots the puck in a game for Team Streamline Design at the 2022 Upper Midwest High School Girls Elite League. Contributed / Elite Sports Photos / @elite_sports_photos

Pasqua isn't the only Minnesotan that is set to head to Quinnipiac over the next few seasons. The Bobcats also recently recruited forward Taylor Brueske of Moorhead (class of 2024). Ella knows Taylor a little from playing in High Performance games together in the past. Ella is also friends with Addie Bowlby (Lakeville North) whose older sister, Sami, is heading into her sophomore year at Quinnipiac.

The 16-year-old forward is one of the first skaters in the class of 2025 to announce her commitment. There have only been a handful of others since the June 15 window opened. Coincidentally, Pasqua and her teammate Addie Morris, announced their Division I commitments on the same day, which wasn't something that was planned.

Pasqua and Morris are just two of many young and talented skaters coming up through the Red Knight program. Benilde-St. Margaret's posted a record of 17-8-2 this season despite having only two seniors on the roster. Pasqua says that 2022-23 went well for the team even though they had a pretty young roster, they were able to build chemistry and grow as a team throughout the year.

"I'd say skating is one of my biggest strengths and I feel like my body language is a little more calm," said Pasqua on her style of play. She was tied for fifth on the varsity squad for points in 2022-23. The 16-year-old says she'd love to make the state tournament and win a state championship with the Red Knights some time before her high school career is over.

Pasqua has plans to take an official visit to Quinnipiac later this summer. She has two more seasons left of high school hockey before she'll head to Connecticut in the fall of 2025. She is currently interested in studying something in the realm of biology or forensic science.

In her free time, Pasqua enjoys spending time with friends and family or going to the lake. She doesn't currently play any other sports, but is considering joining the golf or lacrosse team next spring.