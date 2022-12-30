Bemidji Lumberjacks win on the road again – beat Armstrong/Cooper Wings 3-4

At the moment the Bemidji Lumberjacks are hard to beat on the road. After defeating the Armstrong/Cooper Wings 4-3, they extended their winning streak on the road to seven games.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Wings hosting the Tornadoes at 7 p.m. CST at Anoka Ice Arena and the Lumberjacks visiting the Warriors at 7:30 p.m. CST at Warroad Gardens.