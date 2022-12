The Bemidji Lumberjacks defeated the Thief River Falls Prowlers 7-1 on Tuesday.

The Lumberjacks chalked up five straight road wins.

Coming up:

The Prowlers host the Holy Angels Stars on Friday at 5:30 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena. The Lumberjacks will face Buffalo on the road on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST at Buffalo Civic Center.