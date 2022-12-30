Bemidji Lumberjacks hard to beat on the road – seven successive road wins

The Bemidji Lumberjacks have racked up an impressive series of road wins. The 4-3 victory over the Armstrong/Cooper Wings on Thursday meant number seven in a row on the road.

Bemidji's Elizabeth Oster scored the game-winning goal.

The Wings took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Claire Riestenberg. Cara Cook and Claire Hanson assisted.

The Lumberjacks tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Millie Knott halfway through the first, assisted by Megan Berg .

The Lumberjacks took the lead late into the first when Ellie Solheim scored, assisted by Samantha Nistler .

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Lumberjacks led 3-2 going in to the third period.

The Wings tied the score 3-3, after only 10 seconds into the third period when Abby Hanson scored, assisted by Cara Cook and Erin Palony.

Elizabeth Oster took the lead in the middle of the third period, assisted by Naomi Johnson .

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Tuesday. The Wings will host the Tornadoes at 7 p.m. CST at Anoka Ice Arena, and the Lumberjacks will visit the Warriors at 7:30 p.m. CST at Warroad Gardens.