Bemidji Lumberjacks grab extra point vs. Fergus Falls Otters in overtime

The Bemidji Lumberjacks and the visiting Fergus Falls Otters tied 2-2 in regulation on Saturday. Bemidji beat Fergus Falls in overtime 3-2.

Bemidji's Bailey Rupp scored the game-winning goal.

The Otters' Hannah Johnson increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by Maggie Greenagel and Skye Norgren.

MaKenna Dreher narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the third period, assisted by Naomi Johnson and Millie Knott .

Millie Knott tied the game 2-2 seven minutes later. The game went to overtime.

Just over one minutes in, Bailey Rupp scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Zoe Fayette .

With this win the Lumberjacks have four straight victories.

Next games:

On Tuesday, the Lumberjacks will host the Warriors at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bemidji Community Arena and the Otters will play against the Lightning at 7 p.m. CST at Hallett Community Center.