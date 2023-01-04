Bemidji Lumberjacks couldn't stop Warroad Warriors' winning run

The Warroad Warriors and the Bemidji Lumberjacks met on Tuesday. Warroad came into the game off the back of a run of seven successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 12-1.

Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Warriors led 4-1 going in to the second period.

The Warriors scored six goals in second period an held the lead 10-1 going in to the second break.

Abbey Reule increased the lead to 11-1 early in the third period, assisted by Vivienne Marcowka.

Lila Lanctot increased the lead to 12-1 nine minutes later.

Next games:

The Warriors will travel to the Edina Hornets on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Braemar Ice Arena. The Lumberjacks will face Duluth Marshall at home on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Bemidji.