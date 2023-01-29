Ayla Puppe unstoppable as Northfield Raiders beat Rochester Mayo Spartans

The Rochester Mayo Spartans beat the Northfield Raiders on the road 8-0. Ayla Puppe stole all the post-game praise after having scored an incredible four goals.

Eloise DeBus , Emerson Garlie and Grace McCoshen scored the remaining goals for the road side.

The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 early into the first period when Ayla Puppe netted one.

The Raiders increased the lead to 3-0 with another goal from Ayla Puppe halfway through the first, assisted by Emerson Garlie.

The Raiders scored four goals in second period an held the lead 7-0 going in to the second break.

In the end the 8-0 came from Emerson Garlie who increased the Raiders' lead, assisted by Keira Hauskins, early in the third period. That left the final score at 8-0.

With this win the Raiders have five straight victories.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Spartans hosting Owatonna at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rochester Graham Arena Complex, and the Raiders visiting Dodge County at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northfield Ice Arena.