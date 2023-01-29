Ayla Puppe scores four in Northfield Raiders win over Rochester Mayo Spartans

Ayla Puppe struck four times as the Northfield Raiders beat the Northfield Raiders 8-0 on the road.

Eloise DeBus , Emerson Garlie and Grace McCoshen scored the remaining goals for the road side.

The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 early into the first period when Ayla Puppe beat the goalie.

The Raiders increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first when Ayla Puppe scored again, assisted by Emerson Garlie.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Raiders led 7-0 going in to the third period.

In the end the 8-0 goal came from Emerson Garlie who increased the Raiders' lead, assisted by Keira Hauskins, early in the third period. That left the final score at 8-0.

With this win the Raiders have five straight victories.

Next up:

On Tuesday, the Spartans will host Owatonna at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rochester Graham Arena Complex and the Raiders will host Dodge County at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northfield Ice Arena.