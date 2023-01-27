Austin Packers have ended their losing streak after 1-6 vs. Worthington Trojans

The game between the Worthington Trojans and the visiting Austin Packers finished 6-1. Austin's victory puts an end to a nine-game losing streak.

The visiting Packers started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Sarah Wangen scoring in the first minute, assisted by Yazmine Huerta and Maci Talamantes.

The Packers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Peyton Squier scored, assisted by Haylee Silva.

Peyton Squier scored early in the second period, assisted by Arianna Barrera.

Trojans' Riley Nickel tallied a goal seven minutes into the period, making the score 3-1.

The Packers increased the lead to 4-1 within the first minute when Camille Dunlap netted one.

Yazmine Huerta increased the lead to 5-1 four minutes later, assisted by Lauren Bowe and Sarah Wangen.

Sarah Wangen increased the lead to 6-1 four minutes later.

Next games:

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Trojans hosting the Storm at 1 p.m. CST at Worthington Hockey Arena, and the Packers playing the Scarlets at 12 p.m. CST at Mankato All Seasons Arena.