Austin Packers end nine-loss run

The game between the Worthington Trojans and the Austin Packers finished 6-1 on Thursday – no doubt a relief for Austin after nine straight defeats.

The visiting Packers opened strong, early in the game with Sarah Wangen scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Yazmine Huerta and Maci Talamantes.

The Packers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Peyton Squier scored, assisted by Haylee Silva.

Peyton Squier scored early into the second period, assisted by Arianna Barrera.

The Trojans made it 3-1 with a goal from Riley Nickel .

The Packers increased the lead to 4-1, after only 56 seconds into the third period when Camille Dunlap beat the goalie.

Yazmine Huerta increased the lead to 5-1 four minutes later, assisted by Lauren Bowe and Sarah Wangen.

Sarah Wangen increased the lead to 6-1 four minutes later.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Trojans will host the Storm at 1 p.m. CST at Worthington Hockey Arena, and the Packers will visit the Scarlets at 12 p.m. CST at Mankato All Seasons Arena.