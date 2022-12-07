SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Augeson's two goals net Rochester Mayo Spartans victory over Fairmont Cardinals

The Rochester Mayo Spartans beat the visiting Fairmont Cardinals on Tuesday, ending 3-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 07, 2022 12:20 AM
The hosting Spartans opened strong, with Sophia Sather scoring in the first minute, assisted by Andrea Augeson and Cass Arendt .

The Spartans increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period when Andrea Augeson scored, assisted by Elle Roth and Milania Black .

Corene Moeller narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the third period, assisted by Hannah Goerndt .

Andrea Augeson increased the lead to 3-1 one minute later, assisted by Katie Cummings .

Next games:

On Thursday the Spartans will play at home against the Winhawks at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rochester Graham Arena Complex, while the Cardinals will face the Eagles home at 7:30 p.m. CST at Fairmont-Martin County Arena.