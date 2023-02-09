High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Aubree McDonagh was the hero as River Lakes Stars beat Willmar Cardinals

The River Lakes Stars won on the road against the Willmar Cardinals. The game ended 1-0, and the only goal of the game came in the first period. Aubree McDonagh scored the goal and delivered the win for River Lakes.

img_500245149_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 09, 2023 09:28 AM
Share

The River Lakes Stars won on the road against the Willmar Cardinals. The game ended 1-0, and the only goal of the game came in the first period. Aubree McDonagh scored the goal and delivered the win for River Lakes.

River Lakes' Aubree McDonagh scored the game-winning goal.

The Stars took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Aubree McDonagh. Sophia Hess assisted.

Related Topics: WILLMAR