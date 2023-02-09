Aubree McDonagh was the hero as River Lakes Stars beat Willmar Cardinals
The River Lakes Stars won on the road against the Willmar Cardinals. The game ended 1-0, and the only goal of the game came in the first period. Aubree McDonagh scored the goal and delivered the win for River Lakes.
The Stars took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Aubree McDonagh. Sophia Hess assisted.