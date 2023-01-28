Ashworth scores 2 in Pine City Area Dragons' win over North Shore Storm

The Pine City Area Dragons won against the hosting North Shore Storm 5-1 on Friday.

The Dragons increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Rhiannon Ashworth found the back of the net, assisted by Arissa Rydberg .

Storm's Natalie Larson tallied a goal five minutes into the period, making the score 2-1. Brooke Velcheff and Reese Costley assisted.

Halfway through, Rhiannon Ashworth scored a goal, assisted by Abby Aagaard and Lexa Valvoda , making the score 3-1.

The Dragons increased the lead to 4-1, after only 28 seconds into the third period when Alana Linnell scored.

Jennae Szucs increased the lead to 5-1 in the middle of the third period.

Next games:

The Dragons play against Duluth Marshall on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Lake County Arena. The Storm will face Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Monday at 6 p.m. CST at Pine City Civic Center.