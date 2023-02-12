Armstrong/Cooper Wings win to decide series

The Armstrong/Cooper Wings have secured victory in the series against the Wayzata Trojans in 1-0 games. The series was decided with a 5-3 win.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Courtney Jacobs . Shyla Sanders and Jane Leach assisted.

The Wings' Abby Hanson tied it up in the first period, assisted by Ruby Monogue.

The Wings made it 2-1 late in the second period when Cara Cook found the back of the net, assisted by Stellie Lemieux.

The Wings made it 3-1 with a goal from Ruby Monogue.

Abby Hanson increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by Stellie Lemieux and Claire Hanson.

Katherine Ness narrowed the gap to 4-2 five minutes later, assisted by Kaitlyn Knutson and Anika Swenson .

Cara Cook increased the lead to 5-2 seven minutes later.

Sam Mathe narrowed the gap to 5-3 less than a minute later, assisted by Lauren Hansen .