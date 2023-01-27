Armstrong/Cooper Wings secure much-needed win

The Armstrong/Cooper Wings have gone through a tough spell with a run of four straight defeats. But after a 4-3 victory over the Anoka Tornadoes in a game that went to overtime, things are looking brighter.

Armstrong/Cooper's Ruby Monogue scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and, after only 35 seconds into the second period, the Tornadoes took the lead when Katelyn Buth scored assisted by Ella Hennes.

Wings' Ruby Monogue tallied a goal early, making the score 1-1. Lydia College assisted.

The Wings made it 2-1 midway through when Claire Riestenberg found the back of the net, assisted by Cara Cook.

Late, Claire Riestenberg scored a goal, assisted by Cara Cook, making the score 3-1.

Ella Hennes narrowed the gap to 3-2 early into the third period, assisted by Reese Christoff.

Ella Hennes tied it up 3-3 nine minutes later, assisted by Kendall Rykkeli. The game went to overtime.

Just over one minutes in, Ruby Monogue scored the game-winner for the home team.

Next up:

The Wings travel to North St. Paul/Tartan on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CST at Tartan Arena. The Tornadoes host Osseo/Park Center to play the Stars on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Dick Vraa Arena.