Armstrong/Cooper Wings manage impressive turnaround

The road team Park Wolfpack were in control before the third period and led 0-0 in the game. The Armstrong/Cooper Wings, however, turned the situation around to win with 2-1.

Armstrong/Cooper's Ruby Monogue scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and late into the second period, the Wolfpack took the lead when Lauren Osland scored the first goal assisted by Natalie Post.

Claire Riestenberg tied the game 1-1 in the third period.

Ruby Monogue took the lead four minutes later, assisted by Stellie Lemieux and Lydia College.

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Tuesday. The Wings will host the Tornadoes at 7 p.m. CST at Anoka Ice Arena, and the Wolfpack will visit the Mustangs at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena.