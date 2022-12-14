Armstrong/Cooper Wings got a shut out against Osseo/Park Center Stars

The Armstrong/Cooper Wings picked up a decisive road win against the Osseo/Park Center Stars. The game ended in a shutout, 3-0.

The visiting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Claire Riestenberg.

Lydia College scored early in the second period, assisted by Ruby Monogue.

The Wings increased the lead to 3-0 within the first minute of the third period when Ruby Monogue found the back of the net. The 3-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next up:

The Wings play against Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Rams Sports Center. The Stars will face Roseau on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena.