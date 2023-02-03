Apple Valley Eagles' winning streak broken by Lakeville North Panthers

The Apple Valley Eagles have enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the road game against the Lakeville North Panthers, Apple Valley was on a run of five straight wins. But, Thursday's game at Ames Arena finished 4-3 in overtime and the winning streak was ended.

Lakeville North's Hannah Weckman scored the game-winning goal.

The Panthers took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Gracie Hanson. Makayla Lee assisted.

The Eagles tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Molly Hentges halfway through the first, assisted by Avery Ryan and Makayla Moran .

Gracie Hanson scored late in the second period, assisted by Isabella Mayer and Shay Swanson.

Avery Ryan tied it up 2-2 early into the third period, assisted by Katie Jensen and Mazy Ryan .

Gracie Hanson took the lead four minutes later.

Mazy Ryan tied the game 3-3 six minutes later, assisted by Faith Dougan . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 3:48 before Hannah Weckman scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Alexa Ruppert.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Panthers hosting the Lakers at 1 p.m. CST at Ames Arena and the Eagles visiting the Wildcats at 3 p.m. CST at Eagan Civic Arena.