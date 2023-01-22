Apple Valley Eagles win on the road against Rosemount Irish

A close game saw the Apple Valley Eagles just edge out the Rosemount Irish on Saturday. The final score was 3-2.

The Eagles took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Makayla Moran . Katie Jensen and Olivia Priester assisted.

The Eagles' Makayla Moran increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Marie Moran .

The Irish's Annalee Holzer narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the first, assisted by Zoe Juncker .

Makayla Moran scored early into the second period, assisted by Molly Hentges and Marie Moran.

Aubrey Hansen narrowed the gap to 3-2 early in the third period, assisted by Jessa Snippes and Annalee Holzer.

Coming up:

The Eagles play against Breck on Monday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena. The Irish will face Albert Lea on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Breck Ice Arena.