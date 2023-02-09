High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Apple Valley Eagles win at home against Hastings Raiders

The Apple Valley Eagles won the home game against the Hastings Raiders 4-1 on Wednesday.

February 08, 2023 09:06 PM
Makayla Moran scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Marie Moran .

Kylie Gruden narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the third period, assisted by Makayla Berquist and Lauren Muhl .

Makayla Moran increased the lead to 3-1 six minutes later, assisted by Lilli DeFauw.

Makayla Moran increased the lead to 4-1 three minutes later, assisted by Marie Moran.