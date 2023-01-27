Apple Valley Eagles win and continue run

The Lakeville South Cougars were no wrench in the works for the winning machine the Apple Valley Eagles, who won again at home on Thursday. The game finished 3-2 (after overtime) and Apple Valley now has four straight wins, while Lakeville South's run of 11 games without defeat was ended.

Apple Valley's Molly Hentges scored the game-winning goal.

The Cougars took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Nicole McKinney. Ella Fowler assisted.

Makayla Moran scored late into the second period, assisted by Mazy Ryan .

Mia Dahl took the lead in the middle of the third period, assisted by Olivia Priester and Makayla Moran.

Theresa Soltys tied the game 2-2 four minutes later, assisted by Ella Fowler. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 5:03 before Molly Hentges scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Avery Ryan and Marie Moran .

With this win the Eagles have four straight victories.

Next up:

The Eagles host the Shakopee Sabers in the next game at home on Saturday at 12 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena. The same day, the Cougars will host the Panthers at 7 p.m. CST at Hasse Arena.