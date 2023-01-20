Apple Valley Eagles win 7-2 on the road against Burnsville
The Apple Valley Eagles won on the road on Thursday, handing the Burnsville a defeat 7-2.
The Eagles increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Marie Moran early into the first period.
The Eagles' Molly Hentges increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period, assisted by Mazy Ryan .
The Eagles' Makayla Moran increased the lead to 4-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Faith Dougan and Lilli DeFauw.
Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Eagles led 6-1 going in to the third period.
The Burnsville players narrowed the gap again in the third period when Madisyn Krumholz scored.
Mazy Ryan increased the lead to 7-2 three minutes later, assisted by Katie Jensen .
Next up:
Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Burnsville players hosting the Cougars at 7 p.m. CST at Hasse Arena and the Eagles visiting the Irish at 5 p.m. CST at Rosemount Community Center.