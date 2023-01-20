Apple Valley Eagles win 7-2 on the road against Burnsville

The Apple Valley Eagles won on the road on Thursday, handing the Burnsville a defeat 7-2.

The Eagles increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Marie Moran early into the first period.

The Eagles' Molly Hentges increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period, assisted by Mazy Ryan .

The Eagles' Makayla Moran increased the lead to 4-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Faith Dougan and Lilli DeFauw.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Eagles led 6-1 going in to the third period.

The Burnsville players narrowed the gap again in the third period when Madisyn Krumholz scored.

Mazy Ryan increased the lead to 7-2 three minutes later, assisted by Katie Jensen .

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Burnsville players hosting the Cougars at 7 p.m. CST at Hasse Arena and the Eagles visiting the Irish at 5 p.m. CST at Rosemount Community Center.