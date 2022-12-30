Apple Valley Eagles win 10-1 on the road against Visitation Blazers

The Apple Valley Eagles won on the road on Thursday, handing the Visitation Blazers a defeat 10-1.

The first period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Eagles.

The Eagles scored five goals in second period an held the lead 10-0 going in to the second break.

Gracia Munoz narrowed the gap to 10-1 early in the third period.

Next up:

The Blazers travel to Armstrong/Cooper on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena. The Eagles will face Cretin-Derham Hall on Friday at 12 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.