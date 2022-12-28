Apple Valley Eagles victorious against New Ulm Eagles

The Apple Valley Eagles defeated the New Ulm Eagles 8-2 on Tuesday.

The first period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Eagles.

The Eagles scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-2 going in to the second break.

The Eagles increased the lead to 6-2 early into the third period when Marie Moran found the back of the net.

Makayla Moran increased the lead to 7-2 eight minutes later.

Marie Moran increased the lead to 8-2 two minutes later, assisted by Makayla Moran and Lilli DeFauw.

Next games:

The Eagles travel to Visitation on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. CST at TRIA Arena. The Eagles will face St. Cloud on Wednesday at 5 p.m. CST at Bernicks Pepsi Arena.