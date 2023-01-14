Apple Valley Eagles victorious against Mankato East Cougars

The Apple Valley Eagles defeated the visiting Mankato East Cougars 3-1. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Apple Valley managed to pull out a win.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Cougars took the lead when Trinity Jackson scored the first goal assisted by McKenzie Keller and Jessica Eykyn.

Eagles' Makayla Moran tallied a goal seven minutes into the period, making the score 1-1. Faith Dougan assisted.

Lilli DeFauw took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Marie Moran and Molly Hentges .

Marie Moran increased the lead to 3-1 one minute later.

The result means the third-placed Eagles claimed a sixth win in a row, and at the same time the Cougars' four game winning streak was broken.

Next games:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Eagles will host the Lightning at 12 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena, and the Cougars will visit the Wings at 9:30 a.m. CST at North Dale Recreation Center.