Apple Valley Eagles victorious against Eagan Wildcats

The Apple Valley Eagles defeated the Eagan Wildcats 6-2 on Saturday.

The visiting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Makayla Moran . KK Johnson and Marie Moran assisted.

The Eagles increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Lilli DeFauw halfway through the first period, assisted by Makayla Moran and KK Johnson.

The Eagles' Makayla Moran increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first, assisted by Marie Moran.

The second period ended with a 5-1 lead for the Eagles.

Marie Moran increased the lead to 6-1 in the third period, assisted by Mia Dahl and Mazy Ryan .

Lily Anderson narrowed the gap to 6-2 six minutes later.