Apple Valley Eagles clinch the series against Hastings Raiders

The 4-1 win at home sealed the series for the Apple Valley Eagles against the Hastings Raiders. The result means Apple Valley won in 1-0 games.

Makayla Moran scored midway through the second period, assisted by Marie Moran .

Kylie Gruden narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the third period, assisted by Makayla Berquist and Lauren Muhl .

Makayla Moran increased the lead to 3-1 six minutes later, assisted by Lilli DeFauw.

Makayla Moran increased the lead to 4-1 three minutes later, assisted by Marie Moran.