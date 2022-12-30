SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Apple Valley Eagles beat Visitation Blazers

The Apple Valley Eagles won their road game against the Visitation Blazers on Thursday, ending 10-1.

December 29, 2022 11:34 PM
Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Eagles led 5-0 going in to the second period.

The second period ended with a 10-0 lead for the Eagles.

Gracia Munoz narrowed the gap to 10-1 early in the third period.

Next games:

The Blazers travel to Armstrong/Cooper on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena. The Eagles visit Cretin-Derham Hall to play the Raiders on Friday at 12 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.