Apple Valley Eagles beat Visitation Blazers

The Apple Valley Eagles won their road game against the Visitation Blazers on Thursday, ending 10-1.

Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Eagles led 5-0 going in to the second period.

The second period ended with a 10-0 lead for the Eagles.

Gracia Munoz narrowed the gap to 10-1 early in the third period.

Next games:

The Blazers travel to Armstrong/Cooper on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena. The Eagles visit Cretin-Derham Hall to play the Raiders on Friday at 12 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.