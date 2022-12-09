Apple Valley Eagles beat Rosemount Irish

The Apple Valley Eagles won their home game against the Rosemount Irish on Thursday, ending 7-1.

The hosting Eagles took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Makayla Moran .

The Eagles' Makayla Moran increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Lydia Vonderhaar and Marie Moran .

The Eagles increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first when Marie Moran scored.

The Eagles scored three goals in second period an held the lead 6-1 going in to the second break.

Molly Hentges increased the lead to 7-1 late into the third period, assisted by Paige O'Loughlin and Anna Hansen .

Next games:

The Eagles host the Lakeville South Cougars in the next game at home on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Hasse Arena. The same day, the Irish will host the Panthers at 2 p.m. CST at Rosemount Community Center.