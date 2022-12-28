Another win for star-studded Warroad Warriors – 4-0 over Proctor/Hermantown Mirage

The Warroad Warriors won their home game against the Proctor/Hermantown Mirage. The game finished 4-0. The result means that Warroad has six straight wins, while Proctor/Hermantown's run of six games without defeat was ended.

The hosting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Kate Johnson. Abby Chamernick and Talya Hendrickson assisted.

Talya Hendrickson scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Kate Johnson and Cahlilah Lindquist.

The Warriors increased the lead to 3-0 early in the third period when Rylee Bartz scored, assisted by Abby Chamernick.

In the end the 4-0 goal came from Katy Comstock who increased the Warriors' lead, assisted by Cahlilah Lindquist and Abbey Reule , late into the third. That left the final score at 4-0.

This makes an impressive six straight victories for the Warriors.

Next up:

On Wednesday the Warriors will play at home against the Pirates at 1 p.m. CST at Warroad Gardens - Warroad Holiday Invitational, while the Mirage will face the Panthers home at 11 a.m. CST at Warroad Gardens Arena - Warroad Holiday Invitational.