Another win for star-studded Hill-Murray Pioneers – 6-1 over Shakopee Sabers

The Hill-Murray Pioneers won their home game against the Shakopee Sabers. The game finished 6-1. The result means that Hill-Murray has four straight wins, while Shakopee's run of five games without defeat was ended.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 29, 2022 09:52 PM
The Pioneers have now won four games in a row.

Coming up:

The Pioneers travel to Hastings on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Hastings Civic Arena. The Sabers visit Lakeville South to play the Cougars on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Shakopee Ice Arena.