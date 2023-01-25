High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Another win for star-studded Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks – 3-1 over Rock Ridge Wolverines

The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks won their home game against the Rock Ridge Wolverines. The game finished 3-1. The result means that Cloquet-Esko-Carlton has four straight wins, while Rock Ridge's run of five games without defeat was ended.

img_500232282_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 24, 2023 10:14 PM
With this win the Lumberjacks have four straight victories.

Next up:

The Lumberjacks travel to Chisago Lakes on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Eagan Wildcats. The Wolverines will face International Falls on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Bronco Arena.

