Another win for star-studded Andover Huskies – 8-4 over Warroad Warriors

The Andover Huskies won their road game against the Warroad Warriors. The game finished 8-4. The result means that Andover has five straight wins, while Warroad's run of six games without defeat was ended.

The Huskies took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Cailin Mumm.

The Warriors tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Rylee Bartz struck, assisted by Talya Hendrickson and Cahlilah Lindquist.

The Huskies' Maya Engler took the lead in the first period.

The Warriors tied the game 2-2 late in the first when Cahlilah Lindquist scored, assisted by Kate Johnson.

The second period ended with a 5-3 lead for the Huskies.

The Warriors narrowed the gap to 5-4 early in the third period when Rylee Bartz beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Kate Johnson and Talya Hendrickson.

Nora Sauer increased the lead to 6-4 one minute later, assisted by Maya Engler and Ella Boerger.

Ella Boerger increased the lead to 7-4 six minutes later, assisted by Isa Goettl.

Cailin Mumm increased the lead to 8-4 five minutes later, assisted by Avery Kasick.

The Huskies have now won five games in a row.

Next games:

The Warriors play Roseau away on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Rams Sports Center. The Huskies will face Moorhead at home on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST at Moorhead Sports Center.