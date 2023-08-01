Another Hemp is headed to Dinkytown

MINNEAPOLIS — There will soon be another Hemp at the University of Minnesota.

This fall, Peyton Hemp will be a 20-year-old forward entering her junior season for the Gophers and 18-year-old Josie Hemp will be a freshman defender for Minnesota. There will be a third Hemp headed to the 'U' as the youngest sibling in the family, Layla, announced her commitment to the team on Monday, July 31.

"I started hockey when I was 2, and basically my entire family played," said Layla, who is the youngest with three older sisters and two older brothers.

Many were expecting her to commit to the Gophers since she has multiple family ties to the program, but Hemp told The Rink Live that she went into the recruiting process this summer with a completely open mind.

"I honestly just came into the whole process with a super open mind, I was really trying to make my own path and do what I wanted," she said. "I wasn't really set on any specific school. But as the process went on, I realized that I wanted to stay close to home, and seeing what my sisters had — it just seems like something I really wanted to be a part of."

Hemp told her family that she would be committing to Minnesota a few days before her announcement on social media. One of the fun things about the whole process is that Layla will get to play with her sister, Josie, again in a few years. They both played together on Minnetonka's varsity squad in 2022-23 and Layla will be entering her freshman season of college hockey when Josie is a junior.

Oddly enough, Hemp's entire family all played hockey as either forwards or defenders, so she is the only goalie of the group. When she was younger, she thought it would be fun to try out the position and do something different from the rest of her siblings.

One of the nation's best

The 5-foot-7 netminder grew up in Andover, Minn., and earned many honors competing for their youth association, including winning a few state titles. Her family eventually moved to Chanhassen and Hemp now attends Minnetonka High School.

The 17-year-old Hemp is one of the top goaltenders in not just in the state of Minnesota, but in the country. She appeared in 24 games for the Minnetonka Skippers this past season as a sophomore and had an impressive 1.07 goals-against average with a .939 save percentage. The Skippers had a 26-4 overall record and made an appearance at the Class AA state tournament.

"I think we had really high expectations for ourselves," Hemp said about the 2022-23 season. "We all push each other a lot and it's a really good group. I loved playing with my sister (Josie) and that senior class was awesome to be around ... Obviously, we didn't finish the way we wanted to, but I wouldn't trade anything for that group of girls, they were awesome and we have the best coaches ever."

The Minnetonka-to-Minnesota pipeline has been strengthened with Hemp's recent commitment. Skipper teammates Ava Lindsay, Kendra Distad, and Elly Klepinger will all don the Maroon and Gold over the next few years. Hemp says it will be fun down the road to know so many of her future collegiate teammates.

Minnetonka goaltender Layla Hemp (1) Minnetonka defender Elly Klepinger (22) ;Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, Minnetonka vs. Maple Grove at Braemar Arena in Edina, Minn. Eli Swanson / The Rink Live

Hemp was also a part of the U18 Team USA squad that earned a bronze medal in Sweden at the 2023 IIHF U18 Women's World Championships this past winter. She has been named to the U18 roster for the 2023 Women's National Festival in mid-August where she will be once again competing to make the U18 Team USA squad. That group will compete in January at the 2024 U18 Women's Worlds in Switzerland.

"I'm really excited for this year and hoping to earn that starting spot," she said about the U18 team. "I'm feeling really confident going into it and I'm super excited for all of it."

Minnetonka goaltender Layla Hemp (1) deflects a shot by Centennial/Spring Lake Park forward Noelle Hemr (22) in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Competing for playing time at Minnetonka

One of the other goaltenders headed to the National Festival is Hemp's goaltending partner at Minnetonka, Ashlyn Hazlett. Having two of the nations top netminders on one team makes for great competition during practices.

"Your spot is never guaranteed," Hemp said about the starting position for the Skippers and the fierce, but friendly, competition between her and Hazlett. "We have a really good friendship. But on the ice, we compete really hard against each other, so it's something special."

Hemp is heading into her junior season of high school hockey and hopes to have another successful season with the Skippers. She says her plan, along with the team, is to not focus on things too far in the future.

"I feel like last year, we were so focused on winning a state championship, so I feel like this year we just want to focus on every game as it comes and just do our best each game," she said. Obviously, it still is a goal to win the Class AA state title, but the team doesn't want to set their sights too far in advance.

Minnetonka loses a very talented senior class, but it still has plenty of Division I talent for 2023-24, including Hemp, fellow Gopher commit Kendra Distad, Cornell commit Lindzi Avar, St. Thomas recruit Lauren Karl , and Minnesota State commit Lauren Goldsworthy . Many other young skaters on the team are likely to announce their Division I futures over the next few months.

Hemp will likely join the Gophers in the fall of 2025 and Minnesota fans can get excited about her quickness and her ability to limit rebounds. When she's not playing hockey, you can typically find Hemp out surfing on a lake.