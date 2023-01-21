Anoka Tornadoes win on the road against Buffalo Bison

The Anoka Tornadoes won when they visited the Buffalo Bison on Friday. The final score was 4-2.

The first period was scoreless, and late into the second period, the Tornadoes took the lead when Kendall Rykkeli scored the first goal assisted by Ella Hennes and Abby Moore.

Audyn Molesky tied it up 1-1 early in the third period, assisted by Marlo Reynolds and Cambria Lincoln .

Avery Corbin took the lead four minutes later, assisted by Pieper Stodola and Raegan Wurm .

Abby Moore tied the game 2-2 one minute later, assisted by Ella Hennes.

Kendall Rykkeli took the lead four minutes later, assisted by Abby Moore.

Kendall Rykkeli increased the lead to 4-2 one minute later.

Next up:

The Bison travel to Edina on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Braemar Ice Arena. The Tornadoes will face Rogers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Rogers Ice Arena.