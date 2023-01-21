High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Anoka Tornadoes pull ahead in the third to defeat Buffalo Bison

The Anoka Tornadoes were victorious on the road against the Buffalo Bison. After two periods, the teams were tied at 0, but Anoka pulled away in the third, winning the game 4-2.

img_500229108_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 20, 2023 10:15 PM
Share

The Anoka Tornadoes were victorious on the road against the Buffalo Bison. After two periods, the teams were tied at 0, but Anoka pulled away in the third, winning the game 4-2.

Next games:

The Bison travel to Edina on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Braemar Ice Arena. The Tornadoes host Rogers to play the Royals on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Rogers Ice Arena.

Related Topics: BUFFALO