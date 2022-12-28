Anoka Tornadoes have ended their losing streak after 2-2 vs. Bismarck Century

The game between the Bismarck Century and the visiting Anoka Tornadoes finished 2-2. Anoka's victory puts an end to a eight-game losing streak.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Bismarck Century players took the lead when Lola Huber scored assisted by Svea Dirk.

Tornadoes' Lucy Mitshulis tallied a goal late, making the score 1-1. Jorja Franzwa and Leah Amsler assisted.

The Tornadoes took the lead within the first minute when Layla Alm beat the goalie, assisted by Reagan Reinholz and Leah Amsler.

Brenna Curl tied it up 2-2 five minutes later, assisted by Lily Kuennen.

Coming up:

On Wednesday, the Bismarck Century players will host the Bengals at 2:30 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena - Mid-Winter Border Battle and the Tornadoes will play against the Muskie at 5 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena - Mid-Winter Border Battle.