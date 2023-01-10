Anoka Tornadoes got a shut out against Northern Tier Stars

The Anoka Tornadoes picked up a decisive road win against the Northern Tier Stars. The game ended in a shutout, 4-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Tornadoes took the lead when Tiki Baron-DeGolier scored.

Seven minutes into the period, Abby Moore scored a goal, assisted by Kendall Rykkeli and Katelyn Buth, making the score 2-0.

Bridgette Bottineau then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 3-0. Tiki Baron-DeGolier and Lucy Mitshulis assisted.

The Tornadoes made it 4-0 when Lucy Mitshulis netted one, assisted by Tiki Baron-DeGolier and Bridgette Bottineau in the middle of the third period. That left the final score at 4-0.

Coming up:

The Stars travel to Pine City Area on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Mora Civic Center. The Tornadoes will face Blaine on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena.