Anoka Tornadoes got a shut out against Fort Frances Muskie

The Anoka Tornadoes picked up a decisive home win against the Fort Frances Muskie. The game ended in a shutout, 7-0.

The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Abby Moore. Reese Christoff and Ella Hennes assisted.

The Tornadoes' Bridgette Bottineau increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Tiki Baron-DeGolier.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Tornadoes led 5-0 going in to the third period.

Kendall Rykkeli increased the lead to 6-0 early in the third period, assisted by Katelyn Buth.

In the end the 7-0 came from Abby Moore who increased the Tornadoes' lead, assisted by Ella Hennes, in the middle of the third. That left the final score at 7-0.

Next games:

The Muskie play against White Bear Lake Area on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. CST at Fogerty Arena - Mid-Winter Border Battle. The Tornadoes will face Lakeville South on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena - Mid-Winter Border Battle.