Anoka Tornadoes beat St. Cloud Crush in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as the Anoka Tornadoes won 3-2 on the road against the St. Cloud Crush on Friday.

Anoka's Reagan Reinholz scored the game-winning goal.

The Tornadoes took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Bridgette Bottineau. Layla Alm and Abby Moore assisted.

The Tornadoes scored two goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Coming up:

The Crush play Brainerd/Little Falls away on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center. The Tornadoes will face Hopkins/Park at home on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Minnetonka Ice Arena.