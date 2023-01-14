SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Anoka Tornadoes beat St. Cloud Crush in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as the Anoka Tornadoes won 3-2 on the road against the St. Cloud Crush on Friday.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 13, 2023 10:29 PM
Anoka's Reagan Reinholz scored the game-winning goal.

The Tornadoes took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Bridgette Bottineau. Layla Alm and Abby Moore assisted.

The Tornadoes scored two goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Coming up:

The Crush play Brainerd/Little Falls away on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center. The Tornadoes will face Hopkins/Park at home on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Minnetonka Ice Arena.

