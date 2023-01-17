Anoka Tornadoes beat in overtime the Hopkins/Park Nordics

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Anoka Tornadoes come away with the close win over the Hopkins/Park Nordics on the road on Monday. The final score was 5-4.

Anoka's Reagan Reinholz scored the game-winning goal.

The Tornadoes took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Kendall Rykkeli. Ella Hennes assisted.

The Tornadoes scored two goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Avery Shaw tied the game 3-3 early in the third period.

Sofia Hoffman took the lead six minutes later, assisted by Linden Loos and Avery Shaw.

Ella Hennes tied it up 4-4 two minutes later, assisted by Reese Christoff. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 6:50 before Reagan Reinholz scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Reese Christoff.

Coming up:

The Nordics travel to Prior Lake on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Dakotah! Ice Center. The Tornadoes will face North St. Paul/Tartan on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CST at Tartan Ice Arena.