Anika Burke and Nya Sieger won the game for Proctor/Hermantown Mirage against Superior Spartans

The home-team Proctor/Hermantown Mirage got a single-goal win the Superior Spartans. The team won 2-1 on Monday.

Proctor/Hermantown's Nya Sieger scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Spartans took the lead when Kenlyn Thimm scored the first goal assisted by Kennedy Popplewell.

The Mirage made it 1-1 with a goal from Anika Burke.

The Mirage made it 2-1 late when Nya Sieger scored, assisted by Izy Fairchild. With that, the Mirage turned the game around.