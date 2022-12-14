Anfang scores twice in Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders' win over Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs

The Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders bested the hosting Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs 4-1 on Saturday.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Raiders took the lead when Josephine Vance scored assisted by Natalia Martineau and Stella Hadac .

Mustangs' Gabi Bullert tallied a goal in the second period, making the score 1-1. Berit Hudson and Lauren Ballinger assisted.

Late, Abigail Broz scored a goal, assisted by Cassandra Coffey and Stella Hadac, making the score 2-1.

Meredith Anfang increased the lead to 3-1 late in the third period, assisted by Abigail Broz.

Meredith Anfang increased the lead to 4-1 two minutes later.

Next up:

The Raiders play against Park on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at National Sports Center. The Mustangs will face White Bear Lake Area on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Highland Ice Arena.