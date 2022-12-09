Andresen strikes twice as Minnesota River Bulldogs beat Waseca Bluejays

The Minnesota River Bulldogs defeated the visiting Waseca Bluejays 3-1 on Thursday.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Bluejays took the lead when Cece Huttemier scored the first goal assisted by Izabela Slectha.

Six minutes into the period, the Bulldogs' Macy Portner scored a goal, assisted by Adrianna Bixby, making the score 1-1.

The Bulldogs made it 2-1 late when Makenna Andresen scored.

The Bulldogs increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period when Makenna Andresen beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Sofie Wilson. With that, Andresen completed the Minnesota River Bulldogs' comeback.

Next games:

The Bulldogs will travel to the Worthington Trojans on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Worthington Hockey Arena. The Bluejays will face Hopkins/Park on the road on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Minnetonka Ice Arena.