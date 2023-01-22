Andre strikes twice as East Ridge Raptors beat Woodbury Royals

The East Ridge Raptors defeated the visiting Woodbury Royals 6-2 on Saturday.

The hosting Raptors started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Bella Schmidt scoring in the first period.

The Raptors' Addison Andre increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Lily Fetch and Bella Schmidt.

The Raptors' Syd Meyers increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first, assisted by Allie Warner and Julia Downie .

The Raptors scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-2 going in to the second break.

The Raptors increased the lead to 6-2, after only 17 seconds into the third period when Cheyne Walz scored, assisted by Bella Schmidt. The 6-2 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

The Raptors host the Stillwater Area Ponies in the next game at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Croix Valley Recreation Center. The same day, the Royals will host the Rangers at 7:30 p.m. CST at HealthEast Sports Center.